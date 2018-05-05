Julian Holland, a political science major and music minor from Sumter, graduated during Saturday morning's commencement ceremony at Winthrop University in Rock Hill. He served as student body vice president.
Julian Holland, a political science major and music minor from Sumter, graduated during Saturday morning's commencement ceremony at Winthrop University in Rock Hill. He served as student body vice president. Judy Longshaw Winthrop University
Julian Holland, a political science major and music minor from Sumter, graduated during Saturday morning's commencement ceremony at Winthrop University in Rock Hill. He served as student body vice president. Judy Longshaw Winthrop University

Education

2 ceremonies. 700 students. Winthrop University graduates urged to 'Engage'

By Judy Longshaw

Special to The Herald

May 05, 2018 04:05 PM

Rock Hill

Almost 700 students received undergraduate degrees during two ceremonies Saturday at Winthrop University.

The morning ceremony was for the College of Arts and Sciences and the College of Visual and Performing Arts. The afternoon ceremonies were for graduates of the Richard W. Riley College of Education and College of Business Administration.

As Frank Ardaiolo, vice president for student life who will retire next month after 29 years, spoke at both ceremonies, offering advice for future success.

He concluded his speech saying: “Raise your hand, and as Jean-Luc Picard, captain of the Starship Enterprise said: 'Engage!'

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald

  Comments  