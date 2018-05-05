2 ceremonies. 700 students. Winthrop University graduates urged to 'Engage'

Almost 700 students received undergraduate degrees during two ceremonies Saturday at Winthrop University.

The morning ceremony was for the College of Arts and Sciences and the College of Visual and Performing Arts. The afternoon ceremonies were for graduates of the Richard W. Riley College of Education and College of Business Administration.

As Frank Ardaiolo, vice president for student life who will retire next month after 29 years, spoke at both ceremonies, offering advice for future success.

He concluded his speech saying: “Raise your hand, and as Jean-Luc Picard, captain of the Starship Enterprise said: 'Engage!'

