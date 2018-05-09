New leaders named for Fort Mill elementary, high schools

The Fort Mill school board on Tuesday approved the appointment of new principals, effective July 1.
Chad Allen will lead Pleasant Knoll Elementary School. Allen has served as the district's STEM coordinator since 2015. Allen also served as interim principal at Pleasant Knoll Elementary School, and was assistant principal at Banks Trail Middle School from 2012 to 2015.
Josh Burris was named Gold Hill Elementary School's new principal. Burris has served as assistant principal of the school since 2014. He previously was the Dean of Instruction for University Meadows Elementary School in Charlotte.
Amanda Kubbs will lead Doby's Bridge Elementary School. Kubbs has been Springfield Elementary Schools' assistant principal since 2015. Kubbs taught at Springfield and was named the 2012 Springfield Elementary Teacher of the Year.
Gales Scroggs, who has been assistant principal at Fort Mill High School since 2012, was chosen as the school's new principal. Scroggs taught U.S. history and world geography at Fort Mill High. In 2012, he was named Fort Mill school district teacher of the year.
Brigitte Wagner will lead Tega Cay Elementary School. Since 2013, Wagner has served as assistant principal of Sugar Creek Elementary. She also taught at Pleasant Knoll Elementary.
“We are excited to welcome these employees into new leadership roles,” said Superintendent Chuck Epps. “Their passion for education and excitement for learning is evident in everything they do. We look forward to their continued leadership in the Fort Mill School District.”
