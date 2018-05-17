New leader named for Clover elementary school

Bethel Elementary School in Clover, near Lake Wylie, has a new principal.

Shavon O’Brien has been chosen to lead the school after Kim Ramsey retires, according to the school district.

"Ms. O’Brien has a strong curriculum and instruction background," Clover Superintendent-Elect Sheila Quinn said in a statement Wednesday night from the district. "Her knowledge of reading and writing workshop, designing instructional interventions in both a Title I and non-Title I schools and cultivating parent and community involvement make her an excellent fit for Bethel. She is a bright, motivated, student-centered educator. We are excited she will be joining the Bethel community."

O'Brien has served as assistant principal in Gaston County for four years.

O'Brien holds a Bachelors of Science in elementary/early childhood education and a Masters of Education in elementary education with technology from Clarion University in Pennsylvania. O'Brien began her teaching career at Pineville Elementary in North Carolina.

In 2012, O'Brien moved into an administration role in Gaston County as an instructional facilitator at North Belmont Elementary. She also served as assistant principal at Southwest Middle School in Gaston in 2014 and at Mount Holly Middle School in her most recent role.

O'Brien was a nominee for this year's Gaston County's Assistant Principal of the Year.