York County high school graduations kick off Saturday

York County area high school graduations start Saturday.
Traffic may be higher during graduation times. All ceremonies will be held at the Winthrop University Coliseum at 1162 Eden Terrace in Rock Hill.
Graduation times are as follows:
Fort Mill school district
Both Fort Mill graduations are on Saturday.
10 a.m. – Fort Mill High School
2 p.m. – Nation Ford High School
Clover school district
May 31 – 7 p.m. – Clover High School
York school district
June 1 – 10 a.m. – York Comprehensive High School
Rock Hill school district
Rock Hill graduations are on June 2.
10 a.m. – Northwestern High School and South Pointe High School
2 p.m. – Rock Hill High School
6 p.m. – Rock Hill High School
All four school districts in York County have set the same ground rules for graduation ceremonies, according to a letter to the community from the school districts.
A ticket is required to watch the graduation ceremonies. Spectators are asked not to leave their seats to take pictures during the ceremony.
Friends and family members are asked not to clap, shout or stand until all graduates have walked the stage.
Rock Hill and Winthrop University police departments will be on duty during each commencement ceremony. Disruptive spectators may be arrested, according to the letter.
