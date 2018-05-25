Fort Mill High School graduates sing the alma mater during the 2017 commencement at the Winthrop University Coliseum. This year's ceremonies kick off Saturday.
Fort Mill High School graduates sing the alma mater during the 2017 commencement at the Winthrop University Coliseum. This year's ceremonies kick off Saturday. Tracy Kimball tkimball@heraldonline.com
Fort Mill High School graduates sing the alma mater during the 2017 commencement at the Winthrop University Coliseum. This year's ceremonies kick off Saturday. Tracy Kimball tkimball@heraldonline.com

Education

York County high school graduations kick off Saturday

By Amanda Harris

aharris@heraldonline.com

May 25, 2018 04:19 PM

ROCK HILL

York County area high school graduations start Saturday.

Traffic may be higher during graduation times. All ceremonies will be held at the Winthrop University Coliseum at 1162 Eden Terrace in Rock Hill.

Graduation times are as follows:

Fort Mill school district

Both Fort Mill graduations are on Saturday.

10 a.m. – Fort Mill High School

2 p.m. – Nation Ford High School

Clover school district

May 317 p.m. – Clover High School

York school district

June 110 a.m. – York Comprehensive High School

Rock Hill school district

Rock Hill graduations are on June 2.

10 a.m. – Northwestern High School and South Pointe High School

2 p.m. – Rock Hill High School

6 p.m. – Rock Hill High School

All four school districts in York County have set the same ground rules for graduation ceremonies, according to a letter to the community from the school districts.

A ticket is required to watch the graduation ceremonies. Spectators are asked not to leave their seats to take pictures during the ceremony.

Friends and family members are asked not to clap, shout or stand until all graduates have walked the stage.

Rock Hill and Winthrop University police departments will be on duty during each commencement ceremony. Disruptive spectators may be arrested, according to the letter.

Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082

  Comments  