Athletics, academics are focuses of Rock Hill's newest public charter school

Legion Collegiate Academy, a new dual enrollment charter high school that focuses on athletics and academics, is set to open in August 2019.

Jack Frost, the planning board chairman, said the school's location in Rock Hill is expected to be announced this summer.





Frost said the school has been in the works for about eight months, and will bring a new option to South Carolina students seeking smaller class sizes and college credit. The school said it has 600 available spots.

Legion Collegiate Academy students will attend either a morning or afternoon session focused on traditional high school subjects and general education college-level classes. The students also will take two online elective couses, a release states. In the afternoon, students will receive athletic training for sports. The goal is that students will be home by 5 p.m.





SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

"We want to be a family-centered program," Frost said. "I think, in this day and time, it’s important that we try to build that family unit.





“I think parents right now are looking for a place to send their kids that is safe and that has an atmosphere where people know each other," he said. "We’ll have that type of school. I think every teacher and every administrator at the school will know every child by name."

Sports programs to be offered at the new charter school include football, soccer, baseball, golf, tennis, swimming, basketball, softball, lacrosse, cross country and volleyball.





Legion Collegiate Acacemy will join the South Carolina High School League, Frost said.

As a charter school, Legion Collegiate Academy is not bound by school district lines. It will be open to high school students from any South Carolina county or school district.

Dual enrollment is based on the fact that students can finish high school and simultaneously take courses for college credit. Students will have a chance to earn up to two years worth of college credit, plus opportunities for academic and athletic scholarships.

Frost said one goal of the school is to help students save money on higher education by earning college credit while in high school. LCA students also will be required to complete 25 hours of community service before graduation.

“We are very excited to open this innovative school in the York County area. Students will be challenged both academically and athletically, better preparing them for successful college careers,” Frost said in a prepared statement.

The Erskine College Charter Institute approved the charter for Legion Collegiate Academy. Erskine sponsors South Carolina public charter schools, according to the institute. The S.C. Department of Education approved the charter after receiving Erskine's sponsor registration in May 2017.

The school will be managed by the Pinnacle Charter School Management Group, an education management organization. Pinnacle schools offer students the opportunity to earn up to 60 hours of college credit while participating in an athletics program.

Pinnacle Charter also runs Gray Collegiate Academy in West Columbia and Oceanside Collegiate Academy in Mount Pleasant.

"We thought there was a need here because of choice,” Frost said. "It gives the students an option and lets them be more in control of their educational future."

Application process

LCA is accepting applications online for students in ninth through 12th grade for the 2019-20 school year. Parents should fill out the enrollment form. If more applications are received than spaces, a lottery will be held.

There are no prerequisites for students to be accepted.





There is no fee to apply or attend LCA, but students will pay material and technology fees. Each student will be assigned a laptop. Student-athletes will pay an additional sports-related fee.





Transportation will not be provided by the school.





Questions should be directed to Jack Frost at 803-984-3422 or Todd Helms, director of operations for Pinnacle, at 828-335-1001.