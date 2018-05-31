Familiar face picked as Rock Hill middle school's top leader

Castle Heights Middle School students and staff are already familiar with their new principal's leadership style.

Cynthia Robinson has been serving as interim principal at the Rock Hill school and has been awarded the position permanently, according to the school district. The district's soon-to-be superintendent Bill Cook announced her promotion Wednesday.

Robinson started her career in Rock Hill in 1993 teaching family and consumer sciences at Castle Heights. In 2005, she went to South Pointe High School to teach before returning in 2011 to Castle Heights as an assistant principal.

Robinson was named interim principal in February, according to the district.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

This is Robinson's first time leading a school. She was named teacher of the year in 2003 at Castle Heights and in 2009 at South Pointe.

Robinson earned her bachelor's of science from Winthrop University, holds a master's degree from Columbia College and an education specialist degree from Cambridge College.

South Pointe High School and Richmond Drive Elementary School are also getting new leaders. Marty Conner was named the new principal of South Pointe and Janice Hyatt was named the new leader of Richmond Drive.