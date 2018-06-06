New principal chosen for Fort Mill Middle School

Fort Mill Middle School has a new leader.

Maurice Murphy has been named the school's new principal, according to a release from the Fort Mill school district. He starts July 1.

For the past year, Murphy has been the assistant principal at Pleasant Knoll Middle School. On June 5, the Fort Mill school board approved Murphy's appointment.

“Mr. Murphy has been a welcome addition to the Fort Mill school district, and we are excited about his transition into this new leadership role,” said Fort Mill Superintendent Chuck Epps.

Murphy came to Fort Mill after leading the Horry County Education Center from 2014 to 2017, the release states. He also served as assistant principal of Forestbrook Middle School and Carolina Forest High School in Horry County.