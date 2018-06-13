New principals, assistant leaders named for Rock Hill, York schools

New leaders have been named in Rock Hill and York schools.

The Rock Hill school district has named a new principal for Sullivan Middle School.

Juan Roldan will lead the school starting July 1. Roldan replaces Shane Goodwin, who is leaving the Rock Hill district after 22 years.

Roldan has 15 years of experience working in Union County and Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools as a middle and high school science teacher and an administrator.

Before entering education, Roldon worked for two years as a laboratory manager and research assistant at the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. He started teaching at Weddington High School in 2003.

Roldon served as assistant principal at Marvin Ridge High School, a science teacher at Ardrey High School and the dean of students at South Charlotte Middle School, according to the Rock Hill district.

York Comprehensive High School also has a new leader.

Ryan Poston is the school's new principal. He replaces Christopher Black, who led the school for five years. Black will be the assistant principal at York Intermediate School, said Tim Cooper, spokesperson for the district.

Poston taught in Johnsonville before coming to York Comprehensive in 2009, according to the district. He was named assistant principal in 2013.

“This community is a special place to work and live," Poston said in a statement from the district. "I am so excited to a part of the continued growth and success to come at York Comprehensive High School and in this community as a whole and I am committed to doing my very best to 'Spark Potential and Inspire Success' every day that I serve as principal of York Comprehensive High School.”

Shannon Carrigan is now the assistant director of the Floyd D Johnson Technology Center in York. She replaces Thomas Ray, who is retiring after working for more than 30 years in the district.

Carrigan started her teaching career as a math teacher. She was named Teacher of the Year at Grier Middle School in 2008 in Gastonia, N.C., and Blue Eagle Academy in Clover in 2009, according to York.

Carrigan has served as assistant principal of York Middle School since August 2015. She has experience working with at-risk students and helping students apply 21st-century skills to real-world applications, according to the district.