New principal named for Chester arts school

Chester Park School of the Arts has a new leader.
Lamont Moore has been named principal of the school, according to the Chester County School District. Moore has 19 years of experience in education.
Moore started his career in 1999 teaching for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school district. He later served as a lead teacher and a gifted education program facilitator.
Moore became a school administrator for the Cabarrus County school district in 2007, and served as assistant principal of instruction for six years, the release says.
Moore also was the program director of advanced academic programs for the S.C. Department of Education and served as a principal in the Lee County School District.
