Riverwalk Academy students in Rock Hill raise money with colorful sprint

Like a scene from a Hollywood film, students at Riverwalk Academy busted through a rainbow cloud of dust, with their arms flailing.
Nearly 600 students in kindergarten through seventh grade ran with all their might, squinting and pinching their noses as they darted around parents and teachers throwing cups of colorful powder into their paths.
Thursday morning, the newly paved parking lot at the school was transformed into a track as the students ran laps in the Boosterthon Fun Run and Color Run fundraiser, where the kids ran 30 to 35 laps to high-energy tunes. Organizers said the school could raise more than $22,500 to help pay for new playground equipment.
