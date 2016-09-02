Rock Hill students kick, throw, run in Panthers’ PLAY 60 Camp

Hundreds of students at Ebenezer Avenue Elementary School jumped hurdles and tossed footballs Friday in the Carolina Panthers’ PLAY 60 Camp.
The camp, which recreates the experience of an NFL training camp, went on for several hours at the school despite a steady drizzle.
Volunteers who helped run the camp included students’ parents and representatives from the Rock Hill police and fire departments, the York County Sheriff’s Office and Winthrop University basketball players and coaches.
The free program is designed to inspire children to be physically active through fun, high-energy activity stations that simulate football training.
