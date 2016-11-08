Winthrop groundskeeper who died at 35 ‘never met a stranger’

Winthrop University employees are mourning the death of one of their own this week. Groundskeeper Justin Brent Christopher died Sunday from a “cardiac event” at his home, according to the school.
Christopher worked for 16 years as a groundskeeper at the Winthrop University Lake Area Recreational and Research Complex, commonly known as The Farm. He was 35.
“It’s tough for everybody,” said Charlie McDonald, grounds supervisor for The Farm. “It’s shock. I don’t think it’s really hit a couple of us.”
There will be a public celebration of life at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Mount Holly United Methodist Church sanctuary. Those in attendance are free to wear University of South Carolina and Clemson attire.
Christopher graduated from Rock Hill High in 2000.
McDonald said Christopher was an avid South Pointe High and University of South Carolina Gamecocks football fan, and enjoyed attending games.
He was also a member a Team Wildman for the Midlands Striper Fishing Club, which included his father and two nephews.
McDonald said Christopher enjoyed taking duck-hunting trips to Canada.
“He was a very, very likable guy. Always happy and smiling, loved to laugh,” said McDonald. “He never met a stranger.”
The announcement comes less than two weeks after a funeral was held for Winthrop custodian Sir Lawrence Darby. Darby was remembered on the Winthrop Coliseum basketball court, where he spent 15 years cleaning.
Funeral services for Justin Brent Christopher
Memorials for Justin can be made to to Mount Holly United Methodist Church at 1996 Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730.
The visitation will be 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Greene Funeral Home, Northwest Chapel. Burial will be private on Thursday, and all are invited to a celebration of Justin's life on Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Mount Holly United Methodist Church Sanctuary.
Those in attendance are free to wear their USC and Clemson attire. The family will receive friends at the home of Linda and Donnie Christopher at other times.
