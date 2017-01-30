Winthrop president: Effects of Trump immigration ban on campus ‘remain unclear’

Winthrop University President Dan Mahony said Monday the effects of President Trump’s immigration order “remain unclear,” but the school is working to determine its impact on students and others.
Mahoney said to his knowledge, students have not been trapped abroad by Trump’s executive order banning individuals from seven Muslim-majority countries.
Mahony posted a statement on Twitter early Monday.
“The effects of the order remain unclear, and we are working to ascertain the extent to which students, faculty and staff may be impacted by it,” Mahony said. “Thankfully, to our knowledge we currently do not have members of the campus community who are abroad and unable to re-enter the United States.”
Mahony said the university will continue to investigate the implications of the executive order and update the community.
“This moment demands we re-affirm our commitment to our entire Winthrop family,” he said. “Nowhere is that commitment better expressed than through our Global Learning Initiative which seeks to prepare our students to be educated and involved global citizens, to understand their place in global society and their responsibilities to human society at large, and to take great joy at celebrating the very rich cultures of their communities, states, regions, nations and world.”
Trump’s executive order also suspends the refugee resettlement program for 120 days, Mahony wrote.
Questions
Anyone with questions or concers about their status or travel options should contact the Winthrop University Internationational Center at 803-323-2133.
Comments