Winthrop to host second S.C. Graduate Education Week

Winthrop will join universities across the state in recognizing the second annual S.C. Graduate Education Week.
Sponsored by the S.C. Graduate Deans Association, the week celebrates cultural, community and economic contributions from the state’s graduate programs, according to the university. Events will be held at Winthrop University Feb. 13-17.
“Faculty and staff from across the university have worked together to develop fun and informative events that truly showcase the important contributions of our graduate students and programs,” said Jack DeRochi, Winthrop graduate school dean.
Activities kick off with Regalia Day, in which faculty and staff who hold graduate degrees wear their academic regalia, usually attire featuring a graduate robe.
“Regalia Day will provide a visual representation of the role graduate education has played in the lives of so many who work at Winthrop,” the release says.
The week will include a panel discussion featuring graduate faculty members, an open house for community members to learn about the university’s graduate programs and a graduate music recital with performances by graduate music students, the release states.
The events are free and open to the public.
Graduate Education Week Activities
Feb. 13 - Regalia Day: Faculty and staff with graduate degrees will kick off the week by wearing their academic regalia
Feb. 14 - Why Graduate Education Matters panel discussion - 11 a.m. in the Plowden Auditorium
Feb. 15 - Open House and Academic Showcase - 5:30 p.m. in the Richardson Ballroom, located in the DiGiorgio Campus Center
Feb. 16 - Graduate Music Recital - 11 a.m. in Barnes Recital Hall
More information is available on Winthrop’s website. Winthrop University is located at 701 Oakland Ave. in Rock Hill. These events are free and open to the public.
