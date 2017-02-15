Winthrop’s Ardaiolo earns national honor for work in student affairs

Winthrop University’s Frank Ardaiolo was selected this week as a recipient of a national award honoring higher education work in student affairs.
Ardaiolo will be honored next month as a recipient of the 2017 Scott Goodnight Award for Outstanding Performance as a Dean. Winthrop’s vice president, who has worked at the school for more than 25 years, will be honored March 14 at a conference in San Antonio.
The award is given annually by NASPA – Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education.
The Scott Goodnight Award is presented to a dean or senior student affairs officer “who has demonstrated sustained professional achievement in student affairs work, innovative response in meeting students' varied and emerging needs, effectiveness in developing staff, and leadership in community and college or university affairs.”
During his tenure, Ardaiolo has taught various courses at Winthrop, developed courses for a new leadership minor program, and taken studetns abroad for seminars on global citizenship and leadership.
He has also published more than 30 monograph chapters, articles and essays on legal issues, quality improvement, adult learners, student affairs/academic affairs collaboration, civic engagement and African politics.
Prior to coming to Winthrop, Ardaiolo served as director of residence life at Belmont Abbey College in Belmont, N.C., associate dean of students at the University of South Carolina, and assistant vice president and dean of students at the University of Connecticut.
