Winthrop chooses new faculty representative for Board of Trustees

Winthrop University faculty members have chosen professor Michael Lipscomb to replace John Bird as the faculty chair for the Board of Trustees.
Lipscomb, a political science professor, will serve as a non-voting board member starting in August, according to a release. Bird was selected as faculty chair in 2013.
Lipscomb, who will serve a two-year term, will work with President Dan Mahony. In this position, Lipscomb will represent the faculty, according to the university.
Lipscomb’s focus is in modern and contemporary political theory and environmental politics, the release states. His work has appeared in journals such as “New German Critique,” “Administrative Theory,” “Praxis” and “Women and Politics Around the World.”
Lipscomb co-authored “Breasfeeding Rights in the United States,” published in 2007, with Karen Kedrowski, dean of Winthrop’s College of Arts and Sciences.
Lipscomb also was the 2007 recipient of Winthrop’s James Pinckney Kinard and Lee Wicker Kinard Award for Excellence in Teaching, the release says.
Lipscomb was an instructor at Pennsylvania State University before coming to Winthrop in 2001.
