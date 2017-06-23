Winthrop University students will pay more in tuition, fees in 2017-18

More Videos 0:19 Behind the scenes with South Pointe football (promo) Pause 1:32 Rock Hill 'institution' Woody’s Music offering more lessons, inventory at new site 1:29 As couple's faith is tested, they continue monthlong Rock Hill search for lost dog Buttons 1:23 Ridge View coach Perry Parks previews big matchup with South Pointe 1:23 Trump: Kneeling during national anthem 'disgraceful' 2:42 Carolina Panthers Cam Newton discusses NFL protests, feelings about Colin Kaepernick 2:12 The clock is ticking for Puerto Rico 1:45 York County legislators say roads, work force, tax reform are critical to growth 2:41 Highlights: South Pointe defense clamps down on Shelby 1:39 Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn on players meeting with team owner Jerry Richardson Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Winthrop Board of Trustees chair explains 2017-18 tuition increase, throws shade at USC Winthrop University Board of Trustees chair Karl Folkens said the modest tuition increase stands in contrast to other universities around the state, which have recently announced higher percentage increases. Winthrop will be raising its tuition prices by 2.48 percent starting next semester. The University of South Carolina-Columbia announced they would raise its tuition rates by 3.46 percent starting in the fall. Winthrop University Board of Trustees chair Karl Folkens said the modest tuition increase stands in contrast to other universities around the state, which have recently announced higher percentage increases. Winthrop will be raising its tuition prices by 2.48 percent starting next semester. The University of South Carolina-Columbia announced they would raise its tuition rates by 3.46 percent starting in the fall. David Thackham dthackham@heraldonline.com

