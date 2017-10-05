Winthrop president says growing diversity, student success and retention above goals

More Videos 2:12 Winthrop President Dan Mahony addresses 10-year plan, future goals Pause 5:05 Mic'd up: Fort Mill football's former Marine, Dammeon Chisholm 1:58 S.C. Governor: Chester Co. tire plant, Walmart is winning combination 0:50 Neighbors shocked by stabbing death of Rock Hill woman 0:26 Killers sentenced in London murders 1:32 Our Lady of Grace in Lancaster holds a Blessing of the Animals 1:07 Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a "female talk about routes" 0:52 York County S.C. Courtroom closed for acoustics 3:29 Moose and McCormick talk about pivotal early Region 4-5A football games 1:05 Panthers Rivera working to keep team focused in "trying times" Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Winthrop President Dan Mahony addresses 10-year plan, future goals Winthrop University President Dan Mahony gave his second State of the University address Thursday, Oct. 5, in Rock Hill, South Carolina. He discussed where the university stands as it works toward meeting goals outlined in the school’s 10-year plan. Winthrop University President Dan Mahony gave his second State of the University address Thursday, Oct. 5, in Rock Hill, South Carolina. He discussed where the university stands as it works toward meeting goals outlined in the school’s 10-year plan. Amanda Harris aharris@heraldonline.com

