Winthrop University graduation, Dec. 16, 2017

Degrees were awarded to 77 Winthrop University graduate students Dec. 16.
College of Arts and Sciences
Master of Arts
Christopher Wrenn Eller, Adrienne Miranda Houston, Alyssa Lynne Jones, Ryan David Loyst, Holly Jade Wade, Robert Lewis Wilson, Alexander Keith Windham, College of Arts and SciencesMaster of Liberal Arts Alan Whyttman Avant, Brandon Christopher Lounsbury and Brittany Elizabeth Pearce.
Master of Science
Allison Kayla Barbera, Heather Michelle Biage, Taryn Pine Burke, Bryan Benson England III, Rhonda Michelle Hearn, Rachel Elizabeth Holland, Tara Marie Grace Lavelle, Lauren Cobb Littmann, Toni J. Mamajek, Stephanie Ann Matson, Edward J. McAleer, Ivey Nicole Owens, Alina Victoria Pittman, Herbert Nelson Schoonover, Jessica Maria Shealor and Elizabeth Black Smith.
Master of Social Work
Caressa Damalis Fernandez.
College of Business
Master of Business Administration
Mohammad Moqhem Almoqhem, Casey Nicole Finnell, Lydia M. James, Melissa Renee Jones, Garrett Clark Keogh, Dennis Afrifah Kontor-Kwateng, Christian Blane Sease, Sarah Emily Totherow, Jill Marie Travetto, Richard Keith Webster, Brittni Nia-Joyce Woodland and Miosha Alise York.
Master of Business Administration - Accounting
Evan Ray Andert, Amber Marie Conley, Swavae Demetri Davis, Trevon Rashaun Faulkner, Sale’ Mone’ Holmes, Yasmin Marie Kirkwood, Ashley Noelle Richard, Zhongling Shen and Fan Yang,
College of Education
Master of Arts in Teaching
Ryan David Loyst and Thien Tat Vo.
Master of Education
Elizabeth Ashley Bryant, Zahil Dalel Caraballo-Hernandez, Bridget Kewanda Elmore, Kristin Reann Hardwick, Katherine McCaskill Hough, Brittnay Ann Johnson, Jessica Lynne Kelly, Rhine Dante Kirkland, Jennifer Rose Knowlton, Cardio Anthony Mack, Trina L. McFadden, Laura Marie Misiunas, Lakeisha Shonta Morris, Brianna Christine Murray, Rebecca Carol Shackleford and Darryall Omar White.
Master of Science
Carlotta Nicole Kloppenburg, Quintin Blake Tucker and Tyler Matthew Wozniak.
College of Visual and Performing Arts
Master of Arts
Victoria Rader Carter, Pamela Wansley Gambrell, Kimberly Nicole Howard Noble, Keara Brigid Maria Reburn, Philip Steven Thomas and Sarina Nicole Wolfgang.
Master of Fine Arts
Samantha Valdez.
Master of Music
Alex Roshard Bromell.
▪ Winthrop University awarded 262 degrees to undergraduate students at commencement exercises Dec. 16.
College of Arts and Sciences
Bachelor of Arts
Hakeem Dyrell Anderson, Landon Camille Bailey, Richard Charles Baisley III, Lewis Whitney Barrineau Jr., Rachel Naomi Broadway, Aerial Bree Brunson, Lucas Dillon Bryant, Madison Rae Busch, Joseph Ralph Campo, Angelina Beth Capozzola, Elyssa Malia Lomboy Celso, Maria Gabrielle Clarken, Kaitlin Cherie Cobb, Stephanie Rose Copeland, Augusta Lee Couch, December Nicole Cuccaro, Scott Anthony D’Amico, Emily Elaine Daise, Robert Edward Deaton, Shakevia DeYonna Dewalt, Julia Ann Dooley, Allisondria Donyel Durham, Sarah Amy Edwards, Kathryn Anngell Paradise Ellison, Michael James Ennis, Jaclyn Breann Evans, Destiny Marie Farrell, Austin Lee Fowler, Shebrea Breauna Fullwood, Jasmine Orlandis Gary, Nicholas Gibson-Harper, Pagan H. Glenn, Kelsey Morgan Haizlip, Nicholas Richard Heusing, Kristina Maria Howarth, Ashlin Denise Hughes, Zhane Nicole Jackson, Taylor Christen Jenkins, Eric Keon Johnson, Justin Michael Jones, Briauna Evangeline Kilgore, Bridgett Margaret LaBerge, Zachury Duncan Littlejohn, Bradford Parks Lockard, Leslie Xavier Lovett, Miguel Angel Lujano, Paul Thomas Malarich, Danielle LaTrese Miller, Katelin Paige Miller, Kierra Elaine Montgomery, Holly Suzanne Morgan, Aujena LaQuan Mungin, Leah Michelle Price, Loni Katherine Reynolds, Morgan Courtney Rodgers, Kenneth Scoggins, Bria Symone Seabrooks, Corey Shirley Jr., Jalen Denelle Smith, Jina Rachelle Smith, Junerous Zhane Bowens, Sydney Lane Smith, Jenna Michelle Smoak, Emily Ruth Sparrow, Christina Michelle Stokes, Bridget Leigh Tallent, Craig Julius Taylor, Chelsia Nicole Telfair, Savannah Leigh Templeton, Morgan Genevieve Welch and Jordan Nicole Wright.
College of Arts and Sciences
Bachelor of Science
A. René Allison, Hannah Leigh Beddingfield, Emily Ann Bellinger, Atlanta Page Benjamin, Kayla Matoya Bowman, Chelsea McKenna Bruce, Benjamin Joseph Caron, Spencer Neil Carroll, Lindsey Rebecca Corbett, Christina Rose Cracchiolo, Brooke Mariah Davis, Anna Fair DuPree, Dyanna Akira Gadson, Tiffani Alexis Gaillard-Holmes, Devin Michael Gilbert, Anne Frances Haefner, Audrey Morgan Helm, Kayla Michelle Holcomb, Sarah E. Holmes, Sidney Carole Horne, Olivia Jamison, Alisha Nicole Jefferies, Olivia Annisette Livingston, Audrey Chizoba Maduike, Reeves Elizabeth McMillan, Breona Jonae McNeil, Keri Taylor McQueen, Mackenzie Lela Mitchell, Olivia Marie Newton, Shaquilla Rashida Paige, Na’Kia Jamise Patton, Carolina Trinh Pham, Danielle Shanice Primes, John Tyler Robbins, Deshaira Niqueole Sampson, Ayana Abdallah Shahid, Andrew Richard Skow, Kimberly Dawn Tipton and McKinnzey Alex Ware.
College of Arts and Sciences
Bachelor of Social Work
Yulemni Aguilar, Anna Elizabeth Covington, Sharon Yvette Cruz-Munguia, Victoria Mai Ashton Foster, Jarkenia Leevon Glover, Jessica Tyra Gordon, Shantell A. Howell, Dylan Wilson Inkelaar, Ebony Darcel McCall, Brittany Nicole Reese, Taylor Elaine Sampson, Keyonte Shanice Scott, Priscilla Washington and Taylor Wilkes Young.
College of Business
Bachelor of Arts
Tiana Rochelle Latrice McGee and William Walter Quinton.
College of Business
Bachelor of Science
Naseem Alpha-Him Adkinson-Jobe, Carlissa Marie Alston, Pietro Bottari, Cristina Nicole Cass, Tywain Markel Chaplin, Mason Alan Cole, Cameron Richard Corcoran, Aaron Christopher Daines, Damon Rashad Dean, Kyle Wayne DeBruyn, Nigel Maalik Dendy, Joshua Reynolds East, Shane Louis Easterling, Courtney Meredith Fetchen, Kientay Lashaun Filmore, Corie Patricia Fletcher, Morgan Elizabeth Floyd, Joshua William Fogle, Rosalyn Alisha Graham, Anna Elizabeth Guild, Mark Samuel Hubbard, Emily Christine Huckins, Theresa Smathers Hurst, Kaelyn Nicole Johnson, Sha’Quan Nicole Johnson, Brennen Lee Jones, Marquise Lamar Jones, William Seth Keefe, Andrew J. Konopka, Patrick Rayshaun Marks, Brittany Sarah-Maie Martin, Graham Curtis Matalik, Maleeka Da’Shanna McMickle, Cassy Muller Meacham, Paige Nicole Meinke, Jose Manuel Mencia Arita, Abigail Greene Miles, Martavya Ahnlai Mitchell, Nathan Bailey Moss, Tyler Anthony Niederhuth, Kensloe Stephens Norrington Jr., Jennifer Jones Oliver, Mallory Faith Perez, Kenneth William Perkinson, George Edwards Pippin III, Angelena Ciara Richards, Drusilla Scott Ridgell, Ronald Phillip Sellers, Taylor Leigh Serandos, Jada Mone’t Simmons, De’Markus Pierre Tate, Chantal Thomas, Kacy Lynn Tyner, Sammira A’aliyah Nicole Tucker, William Joeceph Turmon, Emma Marie Weakland and Da’Shari Anitrese Williams.
College of Education
Bachelor of Science
Alexia LaTrese Abraham, Samantha Borghild Anderson, Abraia Quiana Moniece Armstrong, Lauren Taylor Armstrong, Aubrey Noelle Arnold, Raegan Marissa Bailey, Bridget Christine Baker, Sarah Elizabeth Barnwell, India Zhane Bennett, Kymberlyn Elizabeth Boyles, Shy-da Schamone Bradley, Bjorn James Broman, Cymphonie Deshai Buford, Zachary Clayton Cook, Patrick Adam Craven, Matthew R. Crohan, Destiny Katarina Cumbee, Tori Danielle Cunningham, Brittany Rose Davis, Tazaris O’Bryan Evans, Hannah Lora Evatt, John Perry Faulkenberry, Shakina Zhane’ Frasier, Betty Alexandria Green, Ashlyn Denise Greer, John Joseph Guerriero IV, Brittany Leigh Gwin, Dianicka Shaquore Harris, Bethany Linn Hartline, Jaylan Lorenzo Hood, Shu’Bray lashay Howze, Paige Lisetta Jenkins, Aubrey Maxwell Johnson, DesiRee Andrea Johnson, Joshua Danial Johnson, Michael Scott Joslin, Taewoo Kim, Hannah Skye Kulo, Kerri Ann Laurita, Brindis Nicole Lundberg, Melanie Annette Manigault, Iman Shamir Spencer, Mary Elizabeth Moss, Shakem T. O’Neal, Midtah Phenephom, Jalen Diquon Pratt, Tyler Houston Ray, Stephen Denzel Xavier Rembert, Andrew Lee Roddey, Elexis Nakeeya Ross, Morgan Laura Ruff, Destiny Ashanti Scott, Briana Kelley Shakir-Lesesne, Elizabeth Caroline Skaggs, James Bret Skonicki, Cory Thomas Sloan, Ishayda Monik Smith-Hughes, Patrick Sanchez De’Andre Stoddard, Tammara Nakiesha Sweeney, Margaret Campbell Taylor, Breci’a Lani Toatley and La’Kimya Dennae. Watson
College of Visual and Performing Arts
Bachelor of Arts
Taylor Melinda Baker, Jenna Louise Cain, DeVon Jemarcus Ford, Anfernee DeShawn Hodges, Ashley Nicole Minton, Morgan Taylor Nawrath, Catherine Elizabeth Powell, Thomas Michael Robinson, Brianna Ashley Stillinger, Carley Adair Tomlinson and Shayna Nicole Wickens.
College of Visual and Performing Arts
Bachelor of Fine Arts
Daniel Byron, Andrew John Edwards, Renee Baker Holliday and Dylan Jennings Nichols.
College of Visual and Performing Arts
Bachelor of Music
Aaron Conner Keith.
College of Visual and Performing Arts
Bachelor of Music Education
Marion Christopher Lamar Middleton.
