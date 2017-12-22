Winthrop hires ‘versatile’ new VP of finance and business

Winthrop University announced Friday afternoon it had hired Justin Oates as its incoming vice president for finance and business.
Oates, assistant vice president for financial planning, budgeting and analysis at the Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, N.J., replaces long-time administrator J.P. McKee, who is retiring after 30 years.
Oates begins his new role in mid-February. He will earn an annual salary of $187,000, according to a Winthrop spokesperson.
Winthrop President Dan Mahony credited Oates’ collaborative leadership and ability to merge best business practices with technology. Oates has 17 years of experience in higher education.
Mahony said Oates would tie the Winthrop Plan, the university’s strategic plan through 2025, with a financial profile.
“As we began this important search, we knew we needed someone who understands the nuances of higher education finances and financial models, and who also has a versatile skill set,” said Winthrop Provost Debra Boyd. “(Oates) brings to the position both the knowledge required and the broad skills needed, as well as the desire and talent to work with individuals throughout the university.”
Oates has served at Stevens Institute of Technology since 2014, where he managed the Budget Office in planning and monitoring the $237 million annual operating budget, among other duties.
Before his role in Hoboken, Oates also worked at The Huron Consulting Group in Chicago and various roles at Duke University. Winthrop chose Oates from a broad applicant pool from a national search. The three finalists all interview on campus with the Winthrop community.
“I am extremely excited to join the Winthrop team and appreciate Dr. Mahony’s and Dr. Boyd’s confidence in my abilities,” Oates said. “Meeting with a number of the faculty, staff, and administrators during the hiring process, I was impressed with the sense of community throughout the University. I look forward to being a part of that community and to supporting the University’s strategic goals in my role as VP/CFO.”
Oates holds a business degree from Furman University in Greenville and an MBA from The Fuqua School of Business at Duke University in Durham.
