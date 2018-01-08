Some Winthrop University students displaced after burst pipe leads to water damage

A two-inch water line burst early Monday at the Courtyard campus residence building at Winthrop University in Rock Hill, causing water damage.
The water line burst around 5:45 a.m. between two floors of the building, causing flooding on the first and second floors, according to the university.
Winthrop is not yet aware if cold weather is a factor in the break, said Judy Longshaw, spokesperson for the university.
The university says students are safe and their belongings secure. Residence Life is investigating the building room by room and talking with each student affected.
Never miss a local story.
“Some students will be affected to a greater degree than others,” reads a statement from Winthrop. “The university expects to be able to accommodate all students who may be temporarily displaced.”
Remediation and documentation personnel are working to remove water, assess damage and recommend next steps, according to Winthrop. Power and water is shut off to the building during the assessment.
The Department of Facilities Management has started repairs to the water line. The Courtyard building has been temporarily evacuated and will likely be closed tonight, according to the university.
“At this point, we are trying to determine the extent of the damage to individual suites and rooms,” an e-mail sent to Courtyard residents Monday reads. “Some rooms may be available as soon as tomorrow while other rooms may be unavailable for several days.”
Cortyard residents should look for updates at the information desk in the Courtyard office as they become available.
“Students were encouraged to attend classes if possible. Facilities, residence and student life staff are working collaboratively, along with Winthrop Police, to serve Courtyard students during this challenging time,” a statement reads.
Check back for updates.
Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082
Comments