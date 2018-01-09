Some Winthrop University students remain displaced after flooding at Courtyard

A burst pipe that led to flooding and water damage at Winthrop University’s Courtyard residence has been fixed, according to the college.
However, some rooms will remain uninhabitable for the majority of the rest of the spring semester.
Some students were displaced after a 2-inch water line burst early Monday at the Courtyard campus residence building.
The water line burst about 5:45 a.m. between two floors of the building, causing flooding on the first and second floors, according to the school.
Never miss a local story.
The Courtyard was closed to residents Monday night. About 20 students stayed in Richardson Ballroom overnight, with the building’s other nearly 400 residents spending the night with family or friends, according to Winthrop.
Water and power have been restored to the Courtyard after being shut off Monday for repairs. Staff is removing wet materials and assisting with drying out affected areas, a process that will continue Wednesday.
Students whose rooms were not affected were allowed to move back Tuesday afternoon, according to Winthrop.
Students in 22 damaged units, each of which can hold up to four students, will be placed in alternate housing.
“The damaged suites require extensive repairs and will not be accessible for the majority of the spring semester,” an email sent to staff and students Tuesday afternoon states. “University staff realize this is a major disruption to these students’ plans for this semester, and they are working as quickly as they can to get students settled.”
Residents should look for updates at the information desk in the Courtyard office.
Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082
Comments