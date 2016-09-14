Deplorables? Hillary Clinton slams ‘half the country’ and those called ‘deplorable’ don't like it one bit

David Neely stood for hours to get a good seat for Donald Trump’s appearance in January at Winthrop Coliseum. A Vietnam combat veteran who retired after decades at Celanese textile mill, David Neely is a reflection of the toughness and hard work and compassion of York County.
And he supports Donald Trump. Not all the way, not on everything, but he sides with Trump a lot more than Hillary Clinton who dropped napalm on guys like David Neely by calling half of Trump’s supporters “deplorables.”
“I don’t like a lot of what Mr. Trump says and how he says it, but here Mrs. Clinton is talking about half the country saying we are deplorable,” Neely said. “I don’t like it one bit.”
Neely wants a safer America with tough borders and respect for all people of all colors and religions. He fought for those values. He worked alongside people for so long for those same values. He simply sees Trump as better for the country than Clinton – for all people.
“And for that I guess I am in a basket of deplorables,” Neely said. “She said it and it is not right. She is out for the rich and the famous, for the power. She’s out for herself.”
Neely said there is plenty he disagrees with Trump but more he disagrees with Clinton. So he said “it looks like I will hold my nose when I go in the voting booth,” and vote for the guy he believes can best lead America.
At Winthrop in January, the media sneered and the liberals bellowed and they chose not to see the 6,500 people in that arena who might be conservative but are still America and owe no apology for it. They want secure borders and safety. That conservatism does not make them against anybody. David Neely is a living example of them.
David Neely’s whole life is America.
At Winthrop, there is a member of the College Republicans named Sydney Hankinson. She went to Republican events in 2015 and earlier this year, and is a pro-life conservative young person. She said she does not like all Trump stands for, either, yet is “not surprised” that Hillary Clinton would call persons like her who don’t agree with Clinton “deplorables.”
“I am not shocked,” Hankinson said.
Yet this young person who studies and works toward a life in America alongside people of all races and religions that she respects is called names by a woman running for president because she is conservative in her faith and her life.
“No one that I know who is conservative is surprised she said that,” Hankinson said.
One of the York County delegates to the Republican National Convention in July was a guy named Rod Benfield. He is a conservative guy who volunteers for politically conservative causes. Before that he was the York County clerk of court and before that he was a deputy sheriff. His cousins are cops.
His whole life has been helping people. He was asked about being called a deplorable. Benfield did not take it personally. He will take his revenge at the voting booth.
“The politics has gotten so loud and rude that I have to tune it out sometimes,” Benfield said.
Mike Wallace handles much of the volunteer work and directing of missions at the York Baptist Association. He is a conservative evangelical and tells everybody so. He also is the volunteer chaplain for the Rock Hill Police Department. He has spent the last three decades helping people through World Changers ministry and so many other ways. His help knows no color or religion or even politics.
He has serious reservations and concerns about Trump who is “often a victim of his own tongue” but more about Clinton who now has trumped Trump by slamming real people who love America. Wallace dislikes generalizations about anybody.
“The people I know and work with and talk to are generally God-fearing patriotic, country-loving people,” Wallace said. “If they are for Trump, they are still good people.”
And yet, candidate Clinton calls some of the people who work in the mills and fight in the wars and help the poor and the cops deplorables.
Real people know who they are and don’t worry about what Hillary Clinton says about them, Wallace said.
“It’s politics,” Wallace said. “Not people.”
