No words: Man who tried to run over Rock Hill officer silent at sentencing

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court Pause

1:49 Army Cobra Attack helicopters land at Fort Mill school for STEM event

5:32 Dabo Swinney previews Clemson game at Georgia Tech

1:34 Gamecocks aim to snap streak vs. Kentucky

0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

1:48 Judge orders evaluation for Chester mother accused in newborn's refrigerator death

5:18 Video: highlights from Northwestern's 35-31 win over Spartanburg

2:11 Clinton College mourns students, others who died in NC bus crash

0:25 Codeine is too risky for children, say doctors

1:08 Clinton College student mourns classmates