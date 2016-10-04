A day about murder in York County and SC: Every victim is a silent witness

On a day about murder in South Carolina, LaDaniel Reid was up in York County. Because Reid is a defendant charged with murder.
Nobody was up for Marshall Faile, 77, a York County murder vicitm, who was stabbed to death in July.
The state attorney general honored victims of domestic violence killings in a Silent Witness ceremony in Columbia outside the Statehouse. The state again, in 2015, ranked the worst in America for domestic killings.
All murders are brutal. Yet all murders are not the same. Take two in Rock Hill.
LaDaniel Reid, 27, has been in the York County jail since late July. Police had looked for him for months after Antravious White, 21, was killed in a shootout in November in a house on Rock Hill’s Scoggins Street.
In previous court hearings for many other people charged in the killing, prosecutors said that a group from Charlotte came to Rock Hill in a scam over credit cards.
The stolen cards were illegal. The selling of them was illegal. The shooting, after the meeting between the two gangs that left White dead and others injured, by any measure was illegal.
There was nobody for Antravious White, who is dead, in that courtroom Tuesday. The prosecutor, Willy Thompson, stood all alone against murder.
Reid was considered armed and dangerous when police were looking for him. Likely one reason for that was because of all the bodies left strewn about after the shootout.
Reid had served previous prison stretches for conspiracy, larceny, robbery, dealing drugs and more from previous convictions, court records show. He was on probation at the time White was slain, but Reid had allegedly skipped out on probation, too.
Reid was indicted for attempted murder, kidnapping, conspiracy and more before he turned himself in after months on the run, then charged with murder and other crimes after he was caught.
He now faces 16 charges total that carry so many years in prison if bundled together that the number is so huge to calculate it requires Bill Gates to invent a new computer.
Reid’s appointed lawyer, Rebecca McNerney, said Tuesday that Reid formally entered a plea of “not guilty” as he was arraigned.
Judge Dan Hall explained to a silent Reid Tuesday that “the seriousness of the charges bring a potential for a life sentence.”
Reid, experienced at courtrooms, said nothing.
Hall, experienced, too, in a flash denied bond to Reid.
Nobody wept in court because nobody was there except the bailiffs and deputies and a judge and lawyers and a man in jail most of his adult life except when he allegedly was part of a shootout that left people dead and hurt.
Reid is not alone in the charges he faces for this murder.
Another defendant, Deandre Howze, 21, of Charlotte, pleaded guilty in May to many charges from the shootout and has to testify for prosecutors as part of his deal. His sentencing will wait until the other defendants go to court.
Damonte Rashaun Withers, 27, of Charlotte, faces charges of murder, conspiracy, financial card fraud and weapons charges.
Arquivius McClee, 22, of Rock Hill, remains jailed without bond on charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, conspiracy and weapons charges.
Court ended. Reid bowed his head. He went back to jail.
The murdered who have no court hearings - yet - remain outside the walls of the Moss Justice Center in York.
Walter “Marshall” Faile, who was murdered 15 miles away in Rock Hill, has seen no courtrooms.
Faile, who was 77, was stabbed to death July 7 in a crime that ended with his blood pooled on the floor. Yet months after the crime, nobody has been charged in the killing.
Faile lived in Eastside Homes, a 56-unit housing project in Rock Hill for senior citizens described by one word: Poor. He was found dead by a worker and police investigated, but no one has been charged in the slaying.
There was no ceremony for Marshall Faile Tuesday. Neighbors remembered the crime, and they knew that nobody had been arrested.
One woman, still uneasy living in a building nearby, said it is like Faile has been forgotten by people who should remember that he did not die in peace, but instead gurgling blood through holes in his head and chest.
Lifelong friend Dewitt Hull said of Faile that he and others “hadn’t heard anything about the case” in a long time, either.
Hull said Faile stayed to himself, was “a nice gentleman.”
“A super nice guy,” is how Hull described Faile.
And one other thing.
Marshall Faile, a murder victim in an unsolved case, was disabled in a wheelchair, said Hull. Whomever killed him killed a crippled old man by stabbing him so many times.
Tuesday, on Silent Witness day for murder victims in South Carolina, where prosecutors spoke for the dead in Columbia and York, nobody spoke for him anywhere.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
