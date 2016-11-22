No place for Thanksgiving? In Rock Hill, churches say all are welcome

Thanksgiving and a holiday meal is a time to be thankful for all that people have. At two churches in Rock Hill, the thanks is more than what they have - it is all about giving food away to anyone who needs it.
The greatness of the day is that all food is bought, prepared, served and delivered by volunteers. Families fellowship together, serve others and share a smile for the people in their city who need both a hot meal and a warm hug.
At St. Anne Catholic Church, Thanksgiving Day for decades has featured hundreds of to-go plates prepared and delivered by an army of volunteers. The church prepares all the meals for the Thanksgiving meal at Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen, where volunteers feed the homeless and hungry and have six days a week for 25 years.
But more, the church delivers several hundred meals to the elderly, shut-ins and any other person who needs a meal on Thanksgiving. Service starts at 10:30 a.m.
For details or to volunteer as a delivery driver, visit the church 1694 Bird St. Rock Hill, or call 803-329-2662.
At Rock Hill’s Mount Prospect Baptist Church, the annual Thanksgiving Day sit-down meal served to hundreds of people has grown over the years to one of York County’s largest holiday gatherings. The church prepares a full meal with all the trimmings for anyone who can make it.
The church has an every Saturday food pantry giveaway to the needy that has grown into a weekly staple for many families who need help. The Thanksgiving Day event that starts at 11 a.m. has become part of that giving spirit and draws hundreds from around the city.
“Our words have always been that everyone is welcome, and at Thanksgiving we mean everyone,” said Roosevelt Daniel, a longtime deacon at Mount Prospect.
Mount Prospect also will deliver meals Thanksgiving Day. Visit the church at 339 W. Black St. Rock Hill, or call 803-329-2772.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
