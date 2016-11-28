Man who left kids in car admits drug ‘problem’; York County judge gives him last chance

0:58 Childhood friends gather for annual Turkey Bowl in Rock Hill Pause

2:12 York tree farmer: 'choose and cut' your own Christmas trees

2:10 Chester man imprisoned for murder released on parole after 43 years

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find

3:46 Joy Smith of Fort Mill prepares one of the dishes in her recently published recipe book

1:23 Aerial footage of police on Ohio State University campus

3:14 Highlight video: South Pointe football hammers Airport

0:42 Garden glows for the holidays in Belmont, NC

1:43 Dabo Swinney: 'The things being said about Deshaun are a joke'