York technology students build, donate cornhole boards to senior centers

It wasn’t enough for students at York school district’s technology school to build Cornhole board games as real-life experiences in design and engineering. The students donated five sets of the games, seen at seemingly every tailgate and backyard barbecue, to senior centers in York County.
Cornhole is so popular nowadays that it has even been on ESPN.
Engineering and manufacturing teacher Angela Covington at the Floyd D. Johnson Technology Center said the students built the boards as part of their final work project for class but wanted to do more with what they built and painted.
“And we were able to get them here in time for Christmas,” Covington said.
Lyn Garris, development director at the York County Council on Aging, which runs centers in York and Chester counties, said the games will be put to immediate and good use.
“These students really showed what community is,” Garris said.
A couple of the students even delivered the sets Thursday to the main senior center in Rock Hill.
“We just thought it was a good thing to help out people who could use what we made in school,” said William Ledbetter Jr., 16, a junior at York Comprehensive High. “And it is Christmas.”
Jackson Lee, 16, also a junior, and Ledbetter even showed some of the seniors at the center -- a few had never seen Cornhole -- how to play the game where beanbags are tossed into a hole in a board.
But the seniors wanted to dive right in themselves.
So senior center clients Linda Presnell and David Geter showed the packed senior center how to play right there in the dining room. The bags flew and everybody shared a laugh.
Seniors are already picking teams for tournaments.
