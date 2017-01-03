First baby of 2017 in York County born at PMC; meet Zolee Cleveland

Little Zolee Cleveland is already a little girl who likes to get started early.
Not only did she arrive in the world a month early, Zolee was the first baby born in York County in 2017.
Zolee Willow Cleveland was born at 1:38 a.m Sunday, said her parents and Piedmont Medical Center officials.
“She was due on the 31st of January but she came early,” said Zolee’s mother, Kayla Cleveland. Proud parents Kayla and Zachary Cleveland live in Richburg in Chester County.
Zolee weighed in at 5 pounds 4 ounces, her mother said. The family spent a couple days at the hospital and left for home Tuesday morning.
Zolee joins brother Jordan, who is a proud big brother.
“We are all ready to go home,” Kayla Cleveland said.
The hospital soon afterward for 2017 welcomes three other arrivals.
