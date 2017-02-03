Seven years later, quest for justice in 2010 murder of former York mayor hasn’t ended

1:44 Foxy neighbor causes a stir in Lake Wylie Pause

1:34 Rock Hill's Friendship 9 meets students on 'civil rights journey'

2:21 York County solicitor honors civil rights leader Clarence Graham

1:48 'I am not a monster': Lancaster couple get prison in abuse death of 5-year-old girl

2:46 Dyslexics are creative, smart and capable, Fort Mill mom says

1:59 Missing S.C. Woman: Lost & Found Timeline

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners