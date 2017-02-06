Lancaster child’s abusive death spurs S.C. legislators’ efforts for tougher laws

2:55 Winthrop University professor makes a 'chilling' literary discovery Pause

1:34 Rock Hill's Friendship 9 meets students on 'civil rights journey'

1:42 Winthrop students: Rock Hill buses would make city more accessible

2:23 Muslims in York County disagree, fearful of Trump restrictions

2:21 York County solicitor honors civil rights leader Clarence Graham

3:02 Alex Jenkins is the Food Dude

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts