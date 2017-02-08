Forgotten? Never. Father’s co-workers buy gravestone for slain Lancaster major-league player Clyburn.

1:04 File video: Mom pleads to child neglect in Lancaster beating death of daughter, 5 Pause

2:14 File video: Will South Carolina right an apparent wrongful conviction?

1:48 'I am not a monster': Lancaster couple get prison in abuse death of 5-year-old girl

1:22 File video: Man who says he was wrongly convicted in 1973 Chester murder addresses parole board

0:59 Tombstone set up for former major leaguer gunned down in Lancaster

3:27 Wounded friend recalls Brookside murder-suicide

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:48 Paradise resident receives new veteran support from Habitat for Humanity

0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained