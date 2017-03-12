Winthrop draws Butler, heads to Milwaukee for NCAA mens basketball Big Dance

Cinderella has a date, and it’s Thursday.
Winthrop University will play Butler, an Indianapolis school, in Milwaukee on Thursday in the NCAA mens basketball tournament, it was announced Sunday. The Eagles won the Big South Tournament March 5 when the team dominated Campbell for the team’s 11th NCAA appearance in what is called The Big Dance, March Madness, and so many other names.
In 2007, Winthrop won its only NCAA Tournament game, upsetting favored Notre Dame in Spokane, Wash. The win and The Herald’s coverage of the event drew national attention and gave the team its Cinderella nickname.
The Winthrop team is again an upset favorite for those picking brackets in the tournament after a dominating season where the Eagles won as many regular season road games as any team in America.
For more coverage, follow Herald Sports editor Bret McCormick on Twitter.
Check back for updates.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments