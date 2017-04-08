Trump was right. Cops, too. Terror in America is real right here in York

When Donald Trump is right - he is dead right.
The police in York - non-political - proved Trump is right and Islamic terrorism is right here.
Trump the candidate and Trump the president has said countless times that radical Islam is a threat to America and Americans. He said it at Winthrop in January 2016 in front of 6,500 people. He talked about the problem of ISIS the recruiting young radicals here in America, and he won because he vowed to make America safe. He is lampooned by so many in the media and those who dislike him about his bellowing.
Trump sure was right about York. A hope to be terrorist who is of Syrian heritage grew up in York. Zakaryia Abdin’s hate for America was cultivated not a half mile from the York County Courthouse, in his bedroom and the dishwasher area of the restaurant his parents once ran., before his father died and the teen sought refuge in hating everything American.
York Police Chief Andy Robinson’s police department was given an ovation by the public Tuesday night at York’s city council meeting. The meeting was not about political parties. It was about America.
Mayor Eddie Lee in York, a Democrat and proud of it, said America has been at war since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and remains at war. That war came to York, and the York police were one ready to stop it.
“Warriors,” Lee said.
Public safety has no political party, Lee said.
This is not a movie. It was and is a plot to kill Americans, bathe in their blood, from a teenager who used to go watch the York Comprehensive High Cougars play football on Friday nights like the rest of us.
York police caught Abdin before he killed anybody, although he promised to kill soldiers and any cops who got in his way. He went to juvenile prison. For a year.
Then the South Carolina juvenile parole board let him out. Even though a York policeman said this in a parole hearing in May 2016 covered only by The Herald:
York Police Lt. Rich Caddell in 2015 during the confession Caddell asked the teen if he would have killed him during the plot.
Abdin told Caddell, which Caddell told the parole board: “I like you, but if you would have tried to stop me, I would have killed you.”
Abdin, now 18, is in a federal detention pen and faces up to 20 years in prison for plotting to kill Americans. Again.
Abdin, court documents show, wanted to do what other radical Muslims did: Kill. Maim.
“The case against him is not any different really than what we had before and what we told the parole board when we asked them not to release him,” said Caddell, who recently retired. “We did all we could. We warned people.”
In the past week since Abdin was arrested trying to board a plane for Jordan to join ISIS, York Police Chief Andy Robinson has told the story countless times since that the teen had an ISIS flag, had a plot to rob a gun store and planned to set up an ambush of soldiers in North Carolina. Robinson said then and says now that he wishes the teen was never freed because he was a threat to the public.
York County sheriff’s deputy Bob Hamilton told the parole board in 2016: “This teen is a threat to national security.”
York city and county police kept the arrest of Abdin under wraps early in 2016 at the behest of the FBI so the investigation could continue, police said later. Abdin’s plot came out when The Herald covered the teen’s guilty plea in open court in April 2016 and 16th Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett put it all on the record.
Abdin’s plot was discovered in February 2015 through a tip to police and social media. A thorough investigation by York Police was led by Caddell. Abdin was arrested and kept in jail until he pleaded guilty to a gun charge in April 2015 in York County Family Court. York County prosecutor Kevin Brackett said in that court hearing words that are more true today than in 2016:
“This teen was wholeheartedly sincere in his beliefs, and we are very concerned for the safety of the community and the country,” Brackett told a judge in 2016 when Abdin pleaded guilty.
The boy “embraced the ideology” of ISIS, Brackett said, and his intent was to “join this violent, guerrilla, insurgent movement” and “kill American soldiers.”
Now the teen is charged with the same thing again. Brackett said after Abdin was arrested that the fears he had have apparently been realized.
Caddell, Robinson and Hamilton of the York County Sheriff’s Office twice testified before the juvenile parole board to say the teen was a threat and remained a threat, and don’t let him out.
The new FBI allegations against Abdin of buying guns, making threats and searching to be a martyr mean the York cops were right. The York prosecutor was right.
Trump was right.
Right here. York, South Carolina.
“We were Ground Zero in the War on Terror,” Lee said.
