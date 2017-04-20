Frogs arrive in mail, primed to show off in Saturday’s Come-See-Me frog jump

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:49 Rock Hill veteran Mary Phillips Gettys receives national honor Pause 2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court 0:57 Rock Hill customers rave about new Famous Toastery's atmosphere, 'delicious' food 2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 1:14 How do Rock Hill's high school football coaches know when spring practice is looming? 0:54 Sons of Confederate Veterans plans York County rally to support flag in courtroom 3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners 0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials 1:32 File video: Abandoned puppy shot 18 times with BBs at Rock Hill apartment Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Just in time for Saturday's Mayor's Frog Jump at Rock Hill's Come-See-Me Festival, 120 frogs arrived in the mail Thursday for kids to use in the traditional frog jump, a hallmark event. Meredith Howey, 17; Addison Golder, 8; and Harper Anne Howey, 10 mont Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com