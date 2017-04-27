Tailgate is huge fun, and a ton of trash. Don’t be a slob, clean up your mess.

Of all the Come-See-Me great stuff, the Tailgate Party Saturday night is the biggest and best. Thousands of people together at Winthrop Farm on the shore of Winthrop Lake, grilling out, knocking back a few cold ones -- if that’s your style -- fireworks and music.
Some years the crowd has been estimated at more than 20,000.
The Tailgate Party rocks.
There will be fat guys with hairy chests wearing visors and tank tops with barbecue sauce stains. There will be halter tops with not nearly enough material to cover the area hoped for by the wearer -- or the onlookers.
Some gnarly tattoos will be on display; a few guys might even have some.
That’s not just tradition, it’s Tailgate law.
But every huge event has one thing -- a ton of trash. Cans, plates, plastic, paper, foil, cups, bottles, bones, and other debris.
Festival organizers didn’t put it this way -- they’re a lot nicer than me -- but I will say it for them: Don’t be a slob. Pick up after yourself.
Use the garbage bags, recycling bags and ashtray bags. They’re all provided for you.
“We want the grounds to look just as nice when the Tailgate is over as before it started,” said Amy Peeler, team leader for the events on the Winthrop grounds Friday and Saturday.
After a debacle a decade ago when for two years in a row, literally, a ton of trash was left, The Herald told readers about the mess -- I wrote the articles.
Cleanup is no longer left to just good manners and good intentions. A small Army of volunteers and Rock Hill city workers will pick up the trash after Friday night’s events at the lake and farm, and again Saturday after the Tailgate.
“It was an issue in the past and we plan carefully to have it all picked up,” said Susan Golder, a spokesperson for the festival. “It is important. Nobody really wants to think about trash, but it has to be picked up.”
The job gets a lot easier if people bag their own trash.
Rock Hill Clean & Green, all volunteers, will hand out thousands of bags -- for garbage and recycling and butts -- with every admission ticket. There will be garbage cans and bins and places for people to throw out what they don’t want. And recycling bins and bags for bottles and cans.
Workers from the city will be on hand both nights to pick up the bags and haul it all away, said Elizabeth Morgan of Rock Hill Clean & Green.
“Our goal is simple, everyone picks up after themselves,” Morgan said.
Kind of like a lesson from first grade. Make a mess; clean it up.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
April 28 Come-See-Me schedule
Come-See-Me Button Swap, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Louise Pettus Archives & Special Collections, Winthrop University.
Master of Fine Arts Thesis Exhibition, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Elizabeth Dunlap Patrick Gallery, Rutledge Building, Winthrop University.
Winthrop Interior Design Senior Exhibition, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Lewandowski Student Gallery, Winthrop University.
Come See the White Home, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The White Home, East White Street. Tickets available on site.
Frog Hoppin’ Fun, 10 a.m.-noon at The Children’s School at Sylvia Circle. Parents with preschool children are invited.
Tot Town and the Vernon Grant Gallery, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Museum of York County.
29th Annual Undergraduate Juried Exhibition, 2 p.m. Rutledge Gallery, Rutledge Building, Winthrop University.
The August 21 Total Solar Eclipse and You, 3:30 p.m. Settlemyre Planetarium, Museum of York County.
Catawba River Rod Run Car Show, 5-9 p.m. Rock Hill Galleria parking lot.
Moonlight Jazz & Blues, 6-10 p.m. Winthrop Lake.
Barbeque Cook-Off/Anything but Butts Sales, 6:30 p.m. at Winthrop Coliseum.
For complete event information: comeseeme.org
