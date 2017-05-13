Mother of two came to Rock Hill to escape after murder of husband in Honduras. For her, every day is Mother’s Day

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:30 State title-winning PK for Indian Land girls' soccer Pause 2:38 Troy family adopts three children from China 2:54 Test drive Hubert Graham Way with York County Councilman Michael Johnson 3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners 3:10 The tenant of the "nightmare house" from Zillow ad 3:25 Dawn Staley to lawmakers: Team's success fueled by Confederate flag removal 0:48 The top baby names of 2016 0:56 Northwestern's Mitch Walters talks about baseball state championship chance 1:54 Video: is lacrosse goalie the toughest position in team sports? Locals think so 1:51 Nation Ford teacher named top biology teacher in South Carolina Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Mirian Diaz, now living in Rock Hill, South Carolina is seeking asylum in the United States after her police officer husband was killed in Honduras. She is a single mother in a foreign country who said she would do anything to protect her two daughters and give them chances of a better life. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com