Disabled woman in York had no air conditioning. Then the cops showed up

twitter email Police in York, South Carolina, collected hundreds of dollars in donations, then bought and installed two air conditioners for a disabled woman in York Monday. The woman had endured 90-plus degree heat. Police Sgt. Dale Edwards and Chief Andy Robinson said that serving people is what community is all about. adys@heraldonline.com

