Korean War vet faced homelessness; Rock Hill rallied, then assisted with funeral

twitter email Rock Hill and York County veterans and supporters donated thousands of dollars in March to help Bobby Bowers, 84, a Navy veteran facing the possibility of freezing to death after he was evicted. Bowers died in June and dozens of veterans and supporters attended the funeral. Members of Bowers' extended family said they were thankful for the "incredible" support and love. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com

