Once homeless Rock Hill man, who now works with the needy, given his own wheels

More Videos 1:54 Rock Hill police officer back after cancer fight Pause 2:00 Fellow Rock Hill police help legendary officer and leader fight cancer battle 1:29 Cops, firefighters host benefit for Rock Hill officer with cancer 0:16 Police say man died at York Co. gun range after accidentally shooting himself 3:40 King Day at the Dome rally 1:59 Customers held York Co. attacker at gunpoint until police arrived 3:26 SpaceX sends secret 'Zuma' spacecraft into orbit aboard Falcon 9 1:02 Tega Cay reports a major natural gas leak 1:26 Sweet Dough making the donuts and more in Fort Mill 1:05 3 Rock Hill teens denied bond in attempted robbery, shooting of 15-year-old Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Rock Hill man 'down on his luck' given 'big boost' after serving Harry Jennings of Rock Hill received a new car Wednesday as part of the "Recycled Rides" program. Calliber Collision, State Farm Insurance and other agencies presented Jennings — a former homeless man who received help through Renew Our Community and now works there — with a 2011 Nissan Altima. Harry Jennings of Rock Hill received a new car Wednesday as part of the "Recycled Rides" program. Calliber Collision, State Farm Insurance and other agencies presented Jennings — a former homeless man who received help through Renew Our Community and now works there — with a 2011 Nissan Altima. Tracy Kimball By Tracy Kimball

Harry Jennings of Rock Hill received a new car Wednesday as part of the "Recycled Rides" program. Calliber Collision, State Farm Insurance and other agencies presented Jennings — a former homeless man who received help through Renew Our Community and now works there — with a 2011 Nissan Altima. Tracy Kimball By Tracy Kimball