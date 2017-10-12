Eggs cooked, dogs killed, drivers chased: Memorable York County state prison escapes

More Videos 1:40 Rock Hill man 'down on his luck' given 'big boost' after serving Pause 1:53 Ex-boyfriend denied bond in stabbing death of Rock Hill mom 2:19 Nation Ford lineman Travell_Crosby on the radar of Clemson, other major schools 2:33 Veteran families receive scholarships in Fort Mill 1:36 NFL Anthem outbursts: from a season ticket burning to Ditka "there's been no Oppression" rant 3:29 Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 2:35 Panthers Julius Peppers: Not everyone will understand why he sat out national anthem 0:50 Neighbors shocked by stabbing death of Rock Hill woman 2:08 York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson on two deputies resigning: ‘I’m doing what I feel like public expects me to do’ 1:27 First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Surveillance of alleged escaped Rock Hill inmate in Mexican restaurant Zachery Lee Reaves is accused of escaping a Rock Hill correctional facility and then fleeing to Georgia. He faces charges in a series of break-ins in East Pointe, Ga., including this Mexican restaurant where he allegedly cooked breakfast for himself. He was arrested last week. Charges are pending. Zachery Lee Reaves is accused of escaping a Rock Hill correctional facility and then fleeing to Georgia. He faces charges in a series of break-ins in East Pointe, Ga., including this Mexican restaurant where he allegedly cooked breakfast for himself. He was arrested last week. Charges are pending. courtesy of East Point Police Department

