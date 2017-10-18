Jaws? With crossbow, harpoons, gun, Chester men bag 12 foot, 620-pound SC gator

More Videos 1:03 Rock Hill's mayor candidates reflect on race, thank supporters Pause 1:46 'Hawks rule the night in Fort Mill middle school volleyball championships 1:12 FBI underage sex trafficking crackdown leads to recovery of 84 minors 1:53 Ex-boyfriend denied bond in stabbing death of Rock Hill mom 1:51 Senior citizens want another ramp at Rock Hill apartments 1:02 2 convicted in 1973 Chester murder seek justice, saying they were wrongly imprisoned 5:41 Gettys: topics of concern are continuing growth, infrastructure 1:46 Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 6:10 City Council candidates: Rock Hill needs more housing, lower utility rates 5:41 Christopher: topics of concern are jobs and infrastructure Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Chester duo bag 12-foot, 5-inch, 620-pound alligator at S.C. coast

Joe Houston and his nephew Scott Houston, both of Chester, successfully hunted a 12-foot, 5-inch, 620-pound alligator near the South Carolina coast. They had to use a crossbow, harpoons and a gun to finish the hunt, which took an hour and 45 minutes, before they were able to get the alligator in the boat. Joe Houston is having the meat processed and having the head and other parts mounted.

Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com

