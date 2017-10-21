Send us your videos. We want to show of your Halloween decorations

In a world filled with fears real and imagined, Halloween approaches. And people in York, Chester and Lancaster counties love Halloween.
The holiday is decorations, trick-or-treating, a time to take the kids out and meet neighbors. Halloween might be the most public of all holidays because it involves something far too rare these days -- real neighborhood and community interaction and generosity.
Many people go all out for Halloween. They put up displays -- scary or funny or both.
One home in Baxter Village in Fort Mill had decorations that were so outlandishly cool a while back that one skeleton was on a surfboard and others were on lawn chairs. The NBC Today Show featured it.
Officials with state and local law enforcement say with proper adult supervision Halloween trick-or-treating is fine.
And as for people who want to attend functions, there are many safe and fun events.
The Chester County Sheriff’s Office will hold its Fourth annual Trick or Treat with Sheriff Alex Underwood at the sheriff’s office in Chester. In past years hundreds of children have showed up for a haunted chambers, pony rides, music, candy and other activities. The event sponsored by the Sheriff’s Foundation of Chester County, a non-profit that supports the sheriff’s office and has raised tens of thousands of dollars for safety equipment for officers, has become Chester County’s largest Halloween event.
“This is an event we love to have for the kids,” said Robert Sprouse, Chester County chief deputy.
This year the event from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. will have two dates, Sprouse said: Saturday Oct.28, and Tuesday Oct. 31.
In Rock Hill the annual Boo Ha Ha is Oct. 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m at Fountain Park in downtown Rock Hill. There will be candy, music a costume contest, movie favorites dressed up in costume and more.
In Fort Mill the town is hosting a Halloween event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the bandstand on Main Street, with costume contest, trick or treating, and more.
