York County woman died wanting to be missionary. Her church is naming mission for her.

In her short life of 23 years, Katherine Hughes Feagin wanted one thing more than any other.
“She wanted to be a missionary in Africa, she wanted to help those children,” said Feagin’s mother, Doris Hughes. “But she couldn’t go there. Her health, she was disabled, she was not able to do it.”
Her sister, Wanda Wood said plainly: “Katherine’s heart was with those children she saw but never met.”
Feagin, born with medical issues, died in May after kidney failure, her family said.
Her church, Union Baptist Church in Filbert between York and Clover, for years has had a missionary fund named for Lottie Moon, a legendary Southern Baptist missionary who spent decades in China. Church leaders and the family came up with an idea to keep Katherine’s wish for helping children alive: Change the name to include Katherine, and set even higher fundraising goals.
Now at Union Baptist, the fund is called the Katherine Feagin World Mission Fund. The church has set a goal of raising $15,000 in Katherine’s name to help the Africa children Katherine always wanted to help, but couldn’t.
“Katherine never gave up in life. She was an inspiration to us all,” said the Rev. Ray Long, senior pastor at Union Baptist. “This was a girl who was not given any chance to live, and she fought and lived with an energy and joy that all of us can learn from. She used to say the children in Africa needed people like her to give them hope.”
The push to help includes a barbecue supper at 5 p.m. Sunday complete with a bluegrass group Katherine loved and sang with. All proceeds go to the mission fund.
“Katherine loved the Lord, she loved people, and she wanted more than anything to help the children of Africa,” her mother said.
Feagin’s sister, Wanda Wood, said in just 23 years of life, a disabled life, Feagin refused to stop helping others.
“Katherine touched so many lives,” Wood said.
With the newly named mission fund, the family and church leaders say Feagin’s touching of lives will continue. In Africa, a place where Katherine Feagin never visited but lived in her heart.
Want to help?
A barbecue supper and bluegrass music fundraiser is at 5:30 p.m,. Sunday at Union Baptist Church, 1945 Ratchford Road, at the corner of U.S. 321, in Filbert.
Plates are $7, and donations will be accepted.
Call 803-230-8810 or visit the church Facebook page for information.
