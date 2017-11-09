Cheer for Children’s 25th anniversary ‘Gratitude' celebration is Saturday

There is a community party Saturday in Rock Hill where everyone is invited, and everything is free.
Cheer For Children’s annual “Gratitude” event, which celebrates the charity’s 25th anniversary, is part pep rally, part party, part dance, part cheer competition, said event organizer and founder Winslow Schock.
“We all have so much to be grateful for, we have this event to show off that gratitude for each other and with each other,” Schock said. “This is time for people to express their gratitude to the community, city, state and country.”
Cheer for Children is a nonprofit organization that Schock started in 1992 to help the neediest children during the Christmas season. But in recent years Cheer for Children has turned its annual party at South Pointe High School into an event for all people to gather and celebrate each other. There are cheerleading teams, civic groups, clubs, sports teams, games, singing and dancing.
Hot dogs and soup are free, Schock said.
South Pointe High principal Al Leonard will issue the welcome.
This year the event falls on Veterans Day. Schock has an American Flag that covers half the gym floor and all veterans will be recognized.
“Everything about this is about inclusion and diversity,” Schock said.
Red ribbons will be issued to all people who attend and a special moment of silence will honor Brother David Boone, who died Sunday after more than six decades of community service and fighting for equality for all people.
The event runs from noon to 2 p.m. at South Pointe High School, 801 Neely Road, Rock Hill. For information call 803-517-8000 or visit cheer4children.net.
