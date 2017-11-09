Cheer for Children’s 25th anniversary ‘Gratitude' celebration is Saturday

More Videos 1:53 Watch: immediate reaction to Fort Mill football coach Ed Susi’s resignation Pause 1:43 New 'legacy' project displays history of Rock Hill Celriver plant 2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:30 Fort Mill Elementary students take on real-world challenges in Junior Achievement Day 1:18 Watch: 3 things Dave Friedman is keeping an eye on this Winthrop basjetball season 1:40 Nation Ford High School has two All-Americans 1:46 Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:44 Watch: South Pointe football stars receive Army All-American jerseys 1:37 Your child could be riding to school in a bus that's been on the road since 1988 1:17 Miami State Attorney investigators now carry Narcan Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Cheer for Children marks 25 years with Saturday event Cheer for Children, a Rock Hill non-profit, holds its annual Gratitude community event Saturday that is part party, pep rally, dance and more, said the founder and organizer Winslow Schock. The event, which celebrates the charity's 25th anniversary, is free and open to the public. It runs from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at South Pointe High School in Rock Hill. Cheer for Children, a Rock Hill non-profit, holds its annual Gratitude community event Saturday that is part party, pep rally, dance and more, said the founder and organizer Winslow Schock. The event, which celebrates the charity's 25th anniversary, is free and open to the public. It runs from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at South Pointe High School in Rock Hill. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com

Cheer for Children, a Rock Hill non-profit, holds its annual Gratitude community event Saturday that is part party, pep rally, dance and more, said the founder and organizer Winslow Schock. The event, which celebrates the charity's 25th anniversary, is free and open to the public. It runs from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at South Pointe High School in Rock Hill. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com