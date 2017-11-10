Who ushered in new highway name and Veterans Day at Northwestern? The school and more

More Videos 2:25 The trailer for the newest 'Star Wars' movie is finally here Pause 0:53 Northwestern High hosts celebration for renaming a section of S.C. 5 to honor veterans 2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 0:44 Lewisville High's Josh Belk honored as All-American Bowl selection 1:46 Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 0:57 York County deputies, York police respond to false report of gun on school campus 1:40 Nation Ford High School has two All-Americans 1:56 USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 1:53 Watch: immediate reaction to Fort Mill football coach Ed Susi’s resignation Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Northwestern High hosts celebration for renaming a section of S.C. 5 to honor veterans Northwestern High School in Rock Hill on Friday hosted a celebration for renaming a section of S.C. 5 Veterans Memorial Highway. The renamed road, which is marked with a green sign, runs from the high school to York, for about 10 miles. The Northwestern chorus and band performed and local veterans groups attended, as did state Rep. Tommy Pope, R-York. Northwestern High School in Rock Hill on Friday hosted a celebration for renaming a section of S.C. 5 Veterans Memorial Highway. The renamed road, which is marked with a green sign, runs from the high school to York, for about 10 miles. The Northwestern chorus and band performed and local veterans groups attended, as did state Rep. Tommy Pope, R-York. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com

