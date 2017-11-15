Think turkeys can’t run? Some ‘turkeys’ will race Saturday in Rock Hill Gobble Wobble

One of Rock Hill’s biggest -- and oddest -- charity runs is Saturday.
The 7th annual Gobble Wobble 5K and 8K races starts at 8 a.m. and runs through the city with many runners dressed up in Thanksgiving and other holiday costumes while raising money for local charities.
Already almost 500 runners and walkers have signed up. The goal is to raise $60,000.
“This has become an annual tradition that really does help the community,” said Chazzie Sheldon, an official with Junior Welfare League, which operates the event.
Proceeds this year go to Pilgrims’ Inn, which provides emergency assistance, housing and other resources to those in need in Rock Hill; Rock Hill Parks Foundation, which assists the city’s parks and recreation department; and York County Council on Aging, which serves thousands of senior citizens.
Registration is $50 online through Friday at gobblewobble8k.racesonline.com/home. Race day registration runs until 7:50 a.m.
The race route has changed this year. Races start and finish at Legal Remedy Brewing Co. at 129 Oakland Ave. in Rock Hill. The race route takes in several neighborhoods.
All participants get a free beverage from Legal Remedy, and there will be games, entertainment, and other activities during and after the race, Sheldon said.
