Hungry enjoy soup kitchen meal in memory of Rock Hill ‘angel on earth’

More Videos 1:28 York cops hand out warning tickets, frozen turkeys to speeding drivers Pause 1:18 Nation Ford High School donates to Fort Mill Care Center 1:13 With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 2:46 Parents in Indian Land team up in call for sidewalks near dangerous roads 2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 1:39 Saundra and Chancellor Lee Adams speak to Mecklenburg Inmates 3:09 Saundra Adams: November 16th is all about our miracle boy 1:43 Severe child abuse is on the rise in the valley 1:18 Watch: 3 things Dave Friedman is keeping an eye on this Winthrop basjetball season 1:11 Watch: Lewisville's big-play ability will be key in third round playoff game Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Rock Hill restaurant caters meal at soup kitchen in honor of late Brother David Boone Selena Kelemen, owner of Five & Dine restaurant in downtown Rock Hill, at the site of a famous civil rights protest, catered a meal Wednesday at the Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen to honor the kitchen's late founder, Brother David Boone. Boone died Nov. 5 at age 85, after six decades of fighting racial injustice. Boone's dedication to the poor and needy was honored at the meal. The kitchen has been open for 32 years, and served more than a million meals. Five & Dine sits on the site of the former Mcrory's lunch counter, where civil rights protesters led by Boone were arrested and jailed in 1961 when fighting segregation. Selena Kelemen, owner of Five & Dine restaurant in downtown Rock Hill, at the site of a famous civil rights protest, catered a meal Wednesday at the Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen to honor the kitchen's late founder, Brother David Boone. Boone died Nov. 5 at age 85, after six decades of fighting racial injustice. Boone's dedication to the poor and needy was honored at the meal. The kitchen has been open for 32 years, and served more than a million meals. Five & Dine sits on the site of the former Mcrory's lunch counter, where civil rights protesters led by Boone were arrested and jailed in 1961 when fighting segregation. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com

Selena Kelemen, owner of Five & Dine restaurant in downtown Rock Hill, at the site of a famous civil rights protest, catered a meal Wednesday at the Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen to honor the kitchen's late founder, Brother David Boone. Boone died Nov. 5 at age 85, after six decades of fighting racial injustice. Boone's dedication to the poor and needy was honored at the meal. The kitchen has been open for 32 years, and served more than a million meals. Five & Dine sits on the site of the former Mcrory's lunch counter, where civil rights protesters led by Boone were arrested and jailed in 1961 when fighting segregation. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com