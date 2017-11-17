Running of the Turkeys 5K brought more than 600 participants to the last year’s race in downtown York.
Andrew Dys

Thanksgiving Day ‘Running of the Turkeys’ in York brings 600-plus trotters downtown

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

November 17, 2017 11:49 AM

YORK

Thanksgiving Day always has football on television, and family, and turkey. But in York, on Thanksgiving Day, the turkeys run through the streets.

Some even ride on golf carts.

On Thursday, the 8th annual “Running of the Turkeys” will turn York into a 5K racecourse, as more than 600 runners, walkers and riders will flood the streets of downtown and several neighborhoods for charity. All of the proceeds go to People Attempting to Help (PATH,) a York nonprofit that assists people in need with food and other assistance throughout the year.

The race starts at 8 a.m. Thanksgiving Day.

The top male and female finishers are recognized at the end, but one of the great things about the Running of the Turkeys is there are no times and no losers.

“This is a race about community and helping people,” said Anne Witte, one of the race founders.

The goal for this year is to raise $10,000. Over the years runners have raised more than $50,000 for PATH. Many York area businesses are again sponsoring the event to help people in the community.

Witte, LeAnn Mellon, and others started the race in 2009 with about 100 participants. The event has mushroomed into a holiday tradition in York, York County’s seat. Many runners wear Thanksgiving costumes during the race. There also are golf carts and strollers drawing more participants, including some putting stuffed turkeys on the rides.

Registration is open online at turkeyrunyorksc.com/home/ in advance, or on-site the morning of the race. Cost is $30 for adults, $25 for contestants under age 18, and $5 per golf cart. The race also is dog-friendly, Witte said.

The start/finish line is at Trinity United Methodist Church, 22 E. Liberty St., York.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

