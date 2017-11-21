Hungry for a Thanksgiving Day dinner? These places offer meals and fellowship

Not everyone has an invitation to a Thanksgiving Day gathering filled with a warm kitchen overflowing with holiday food.
To help people in need in York, Chester, and Lancaster counties, several area churches, ministries and organizations are preparing and serving meals this week, many on Thanksgiving Day.
Clover Open Air Flea Market, 406 Kings Mountain St., Thanksgiving Eve meal for anyone in need 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Call 704-214-2605.
On Thanksgiving Day, Thursday:
▪ St. Anne Catholic Church, 1694 Bird Street, Rock Hill. 11 a.m. Annual Thanksgiving Day dinner. Delivery available. Call 803-329-2662 to sign up for delivery.
▪ Mount Prospect Baptist Church, 339 W. Black St. Rock Hill. 11 a.m. Annual Thanksgiving Dinner. Call 803-329-2772.
“This is a community affair and anyone who is hungry, anyone who wants to share food and fellowship, anyone who wants to serve others, is welcome,” said Deacon George Harris, head cook at Mount Prospect Baptist.
▪ Crossroad Baptist Church, 2574 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill, second annual Thanksgiving Day meal and free additional services including clothes closet, hair styling and cuts (wash hair prior to styling), nail polishing. 9 a.m to 1 p.m. Meal at 11:30 a.m. Call 803-366-8941.
▪ Samaritan’s Kitchen, York Wesleyan Church, 1830 York Highway, York, Thanksgiving dinner. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Call 803-526-3193.
▪ Sisk Memorial Baptist Church, 115 Massey St., Fort Mill. Thanksgiving dinner 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Call 803-547-2537.
